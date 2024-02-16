UDP exec member, ex-candidate joins NPP

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Halimatou Sowe the UDP candidate who contested and lost the 2022 National Assembly election in Lower Saloum, has decamped to the ruling NPP.

Miss Sowe, a head teacher and native of Kaur, was also a member of the UDP national and regional executive committees.

- Advertisement -

Confirming her resignation to The Standard yesterday, Miss Sowe said she decamped to the NPP because the NPP government is performing to expectations.

“I see no reason why I should oppose a government that is doing tremendously well in almost all aspects of national development,” she said.

In her resignation letter seen by The Standard, Miss Sowe wrote: “I write to formally inform you of my decision to resign as a sponsored candidate for Lower Saloum Constituency and also a member of the National and Regional Executive Committees of the United Democratic Party.

- Advertisement -

“In view of the current situation, this is in the interest of both myself and the party at large. I wish to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the leadership and members of the United Democratic Party for the love and support that they have shown me during the period I spent as a member of the UDP.”

Miss Sowe’s resignation comes on the heels of high profile defections from the main opposition party to the ruling party.