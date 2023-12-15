Jawara nominated for global diplomat award

- Advertisement -

The Chief Executive Office of GACH Global Group, Abubakary Jawara, has been nominated by the International Society of Diplomats (ISD), for the Global Diplomats award. Jawara’s nomination was announced by the Central Organising Committee of ISD Global Diplomacy Summit to be hosted in Canada next year and it is in recognition of his achievements as a renowned philanthropist and his contributions to the development of humanity

The ISD is an A-class International Organisation headquartered in Canada with the aim of promoting global diplomacy through friendship, trade and international investment, cooperation, peace, and social justice for the development and advancement of humanity. The organisation is committed to the realisation of a world where government and non-state actors can work in harmony with a common goal, to improve and sustain the universal fundamental rights of every human being, irrespective of race, gender, social status, religion, or beliefs enshrined in the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Having in mind the global concern of renewed hostility and fragmentation of a once peaceful society, ISD is calling for a pragmatic approach towards peace building and sustainable development of humanity, through the Global Diplomacy Summit Canada-2024. The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Harnessing the gains of Global Diplomacy and Peaceful Coexistence: The Role of International Organisations. This summit is a maiden annual event which will bring together Diplomats, Political Leaders, Business Executives, Professionals, Religious Leaders and Change Agents who are passionate about promoting peace, economic development through trade and investment, tourism, good governance, action on climate change, green and blue economy development’.

- Advertisement -

The summit will provide a special platform for interaction, networking and debate on thematic issues affecting the global community.

Mr Jawara will also attend the presidency of the All-Africa Students’ Union End-of-Year Cocktail Reception for partners and strategic stakeholders in Abuja, Nigeria, tomorrow.