L G commission takes Christmas recess

- Advertisement -

By Oumie Bojang

The commission of inquiry into local government councils and connected matters has announced it will go on a Christmas recess effective today Friday 15, December 2023.

A statement from the commission yesterday said sittings for public hearings will resume on Monday 8, January 2023.

- Advertisement -

“The break will give their Christian brothers, and sisters the opportunity to celebrate Christmas with their families and loved ones,” the statement said.

The commission was established to conduct a full and impartial investigation into Local Government Councils between May 2018 to January 2023. It is conducting a holistic review of financial and administrative conducts of the local councils to enhance transparency and accountability.