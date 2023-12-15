20.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, December 15, 2023
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

L G commission takes Christmas recess

48
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -
image 69

By Oumie Bojang

The commission of inquiry into local government councils and connected matters has announced it will go on a Christmas recess effective today Friday 15, December 2023.

A statement from the commission yesterday said sittings for public hearings will resume on Monday 8, January 2023.

- Advertisement -

“The break will give their Christian brothers, and sisters the opportunity to celebrate Christmas with their families and loved ones,” the statement said.

The commission was established to conduct a full and impartial investigation into Local Government Councils between May 2018 to January 2023. It is conducting a holistic review of financial and administrative conducts of the local councils to enhance transparency and accountability.

Previous article
Go find real killers of the PIU-defence lawyer tells Anti-Crime Commissioner
Next article
Jawara nominated for global diplomat award
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions