Jawara, others nominated for international honors

The CEO of GACH Global Abubakary Jawara has been nominated for International Honors 2024 by Leaders Without Borders Development Centre, a UK-based organisation.

The honors are organised to connect, endorse, and recognise global leaders in various sectors.

The award ceremony welcomes inspiring personalities, business leaders, public office holders, and innovators from all sectors, including but not limited to energy, technology, agriculture, health, communications, media, art, music, management, sustainability, fashion, entrepreneurship, coaching, mentorship, economic empowerment, mobility, human rights, and more.

The awards celebrate inspirational leaders who have demonstrated sheer resilience and focus in their contribution to the growth of the global economy.

In a letter shared with Mr Jawara, the organisation wrote: “We bring you warm greetings from the Governing Council of the Leaders Without Borders Development Centre. We write to inform you that the Governing Council has approved your nomination for the 9th Leaders Without Borders International Honors under the category: Award for Global Excellence—Global Business Leader Award. This event is scheduled to be held at the historical House of Lords, Palace of Westminster, on March 7, 2024, from 12pm Prompt.”

Reacting to the recognition of its CEO, the management of GACH Global wrote: “We are thrilled to share with you the momentous news that our CEO, Abubakary Jawara, has been nominated for the prestigious International Honors 2024 by the Leaders Without Borders Development Centre in the UK. This distinguished nomination is a testament to Jawara’s remarkable achievements in the fields of business, philanthropy, and charity, and it is a historic moment as he is the first Gambian ever to be nominated for such an award, particularly at the iconic House of Lords in the Palace of Westminster.”

The company said Mr Jawara’s journey is a testament to the resilience and determination that define the spirit of rural Gambians.

“His upbringing in a rural setting instilled in him values of hard work, community, and a profound commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others. To be nominated for the International Honors 2024 at the House of Lords is a moment of immense pride, not only for Mr Jawara and the GACH Group but for the entire nation. It is a recognition of his outstanding contributions to economic development, employment generation, and his unwavering commitment to philanthropy and charity,” it added.

The company said Mr Jawara’s contributions to employment generation have not only transformed lives but have also been catalysts for economic growth.

“His commitment to philanthropy and charity has made a significant impact on the less privileged, contributing to the overall well-being of communities both locally and internationally. We urge the entire nation to celebrate this historic nomination,” the company noted.

During the award, a major thread of the discussions will be about partnerships, investment, disruption, and strategies on the cusp of transformation in a selected number of sectors, including trade and investment opportunities, FinTech, PropTech, InfoTech, the financial sector, infrastructure, agribusiness, mining, and renewables.

According to the organisers, eight other individuals will be honored with awards in different categories.