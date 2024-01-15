Brikama North new chief installed

- Advertisement -

Lamin ‘Mondo’ Jatta has been installed as the new chief of Brikama North.

At a colourful ceremony in Jalanbang, a village in the southern suburb of the Brikama metropolis, the new chief took his oaths of allegiance and secrecy and was handed the staff of authority by regional governor Ousman Jallow Bojang.

Delivering his inaugural address, the new chief thanked President Adama Barrow for conferring on him the honour of appointing him district chief and assured him of his loyalty.

- Advertisement -

He promised to bring his people together as “a bridge builder” so that social cohesion would be maintained.

Chief Jatta appealed to the people of his district to respect constituted authority and follow the government so that accelerated development could be ushered in the chiefdom.

Several other speakers made similar remarks at the event graced by cabinet ministers, seyfolu and alkalolu in the region, senior government officials and ruling NPP bigwigs.

- Advertisement -

King of kora Jaliba Kuyateh headlined the entertainment.

Lamin ‘Mondo’ Jatta is the son of the former NCP fierce loyalist Karanta Jatta and Binta Sanneh, the eldest granddaughter of Kakai Barabally Bojang, a younger brother to the legendary chief Landing Barabally Bojang from Brikama Suma Kunda.

Chief Jatta was the alkalo of Jalanbang and worked as a senior driver at the Central Bank until his retirement years ago.

He’s married with four wives and many children.