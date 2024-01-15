Sheriff Bojang Jr appointed assistant political editor at The Africa Report

- Advertisement -

Former Gambia Press Union president Sheriff Bojang Jnr has been appointed assistant political editor of The Africa Report, a Paris-based leading news organisation that focuses on African politics and economics.

The Africa Report which has a monthly readership of more than one million, is published by Jeune Afrique Media Group, a pan-African media group based in Paris. It’s known for its impartial and authoritative stance on issues.

Until his appointment, Bojang was an independent due diligence researcher and podcast producer. He initially worked as freelance correspondent for a bunch of international media organisations including RFI, France 24, Aljazeera, VOA, World Politics Review and New African magazine. He had also worked for Dakar-based West Africa Democracy Radio for many years as senior producer and head of English service.

Commenting on his new job, Bojang said: “The editorial team of The Africa Report is comprised of some of the biggest names in journalism worldwide. They’re all legends who continue to make an impact on people and society, and the chance to work with them and to learn from them is the best opportunity I could ever ask for. So far so good.”