Join Hands celebrates anniversary with donation of D8M to hospitals

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

As part of its 11-year anniversary celebrations, Join Hands 2 Save A Baby will be providing two Gambian hospitals with Baby Monitors worth £90,0000 (D8,289,000). The Baby monitors plus a large quantity of newborn baby clothes is donated by a UK hospital. It is envisaged that the monitors will have a much-needed impact in helping to save lives in The Gambia. GK Partners has offered to pay the shipment costs for the equipment, from the UK to The Gambia.

The celebration will highlight Madam Jarjue’s significant contributions to philanthropy and community welfare.

- Advertisement -

During the covid-19 pandemic, Jarjue led a campaign that raised over $6,000 to combat the impacts of the virus, showcasing her commitment to public health and community support.

She was honored at the Heroes Awards for her outstanding contributions in diaspora management and philanthropy, reflecting her influence in both local and international communities.

Through various initiatives, she has consistently mobilised resources and support for vulnerable populations, reinforcing her role as a key figure in humanitarian efforts in The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

Her dedication continues to inspire many, making a lasting impact on society.

Amie Jarjue, known as Gambia’s Mother Theresa, has made significant contributions through her organisation. In 2020, she launched a blood donation initiative aims to reduce maternal and infant mortality by providing essential blood supplies across Gambia’s six regions.

Her efforts continue to empower women and children throughout Gambia.