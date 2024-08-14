Joint panel to investigate Bora Colley

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Army sources have told The Standard that ex-general Bora Colley, who turned himself in after more than seven years on the run, will be investigated by a joint panel.

It will consist of personnel from the Gambia Armed Forces, State Intelligence Services, Gambia Police Force and the Ministry of Justice.

The panel will be tasked to investigate and establish circumstances surrounding his return to the country.

The former general is accused of multiple human rights violations and is believed to be a member of the notorious Junglers which committed numerous extra-judicial killings and other heinous crimes under the former dictator Jammeh. He reportedly fled the country in 2017 to Equatorial Guinea where Jammeh has been in exile since his defeat in 2017.

Meanwhile, there are rumors that he was admitted to the hospital following a sickness.

But army spokesperson Colonel Lamin K Sanyang said ex-general Colley was taken to the hospital for a normal medical checkup as a standard procedure.