Jonga moved to BCC in major LG reshuffle

By Tabora Bojang

The chief executive officer of Brikama Area Council, Modou Jonga, who has been embroiled in a longstanding row with Chairman Yankuba Darboe and councillors at the BAC, has been transferred to the Banjul City Council.

Jonga was suspended by a council resolution for alleged corruption. His suspension was declared null by the ministry of regional governments which insisted that the resolution was non-binding until an investigation into the allegations are complete.

Matters between him and the council flared when police arrested 20 elected councillors for allegedly seizing CEO Jonga’s vehicle keys.

Amid the protracted standoff which at a point paralysed the services of the council, the Local Government Service Commission on Wednesday announced a major reshuffling of staff at various local councils within the country with effect from 1 February 2024.

Jonga is now transferred to BCC to replace Mustapha Batchilly who is moved to Mansa Konko Area Council.

The CEO of Mansa Konko Area Council Seedy K Touray, has now been moved to the Brikama Area Council to replace Jonga.

Meanwhile, the BAC director of finance Alhagie Jeng who has also been accused of corruption has been moved to Mansa Konko as the director of finance.

The BCC finance director Momodou Camara who was embroiled in a tussle with BCC CEO Batchilly has now moved to the Brikama Area Council to serve as its new finance director.