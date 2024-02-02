37.2 C
Qatari queen hosts First Lady Bah

186
The Qatar News Agency yesterday reported that the chairperson of Qatar Foundation and Education Above All, Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser hosted The Gambia’s first lady, Her Excellency Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, who is visiting Qatar to attend the inauguration of Al Mujadilah Centre and Mosque for Women.
During the meeting, the two first ladies discussed the efforts of the Education Above All Foundation to reduce the number of out-of-school children in The Gambia, and touched on ways to support and empower Muslim women.
The Gambian first lady’s foundation, FaBB, has been activity in education, women’s health and general philanthropy.

