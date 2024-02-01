Volleyball federation gets D150K

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Volleyball Federation has received D150,000 from the Abubakary Jawara Foundation, the highest single donation since they won the African championship. The Foundation said the donation is part of its contribution to the development of sports in the country.

The CEO, Abubakary Jawara, presented the token to the president of the Gambia Volleyball Federation, Bai Dodou Jallow on Tuesday at the GACH Global head office.

It followed a meeting between the federation and the GACH CEO on Monday where the visiting volleyball officials highlighted some of the challenges they face in popularising the little talked about sport.

Gabia Volleyball Federation president Bai Dodou Jallow expressed delight over the donation and highlighted its significance to the federation’s drive. He acknowledged that the donation received from GACH Global is the highest they received since winning the African championship.

“The importance of the collaboration between GACH Global Group and the Gambia Volleyball Federation in shaping the future of volleyball in the country cannot be overemphasised,” he said. President Jallow, while expressing his gratitude once again, outlined the federation’s plans for the judicious use of the donated funds. He assured the gathering that every dalasi would be strategically invested in sectors that would further the growth and development of volleyball in the Gambia.

“Such partnerships have the potential to elevate Gambian sports to new heights, fostering an environment where athletes can thrive and the nation can proudly celebrate its achievements on the continental and global stages,” he added.

GACH Global’s Director of Communication, Mafugi Ceesay, highlighted CEO Jawara’s genuine commitment towards contributing to the welfare of the less privileged and national interest.

He said Mr Jawara has put strong emphasis and seriousness towards his company’s corporate social responsibility, adding that the donation reflects the GACH CEO’s commitment to supporting initiatives that positively impact the community.

“The donation is not merely a financial transaction but a testament to Mr Jawara’s belief in the transformative power of sports and the potential it holds for societal development,” he said.

He said Jawara’s philanthropic act sets a commendable precedent for corporate social responsibility and underscores the pivotal role that private enterprises can play in shaping the destiny of national sports.