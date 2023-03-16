Judge adjourns case of rival transport union for judgement

By Bruce Asemota

Lawyer Yassin Senhore, legal counsel for General Transport Union also known as the Gambia Transport Union has urged the high court to dismiss a suit filed by an organisation calling itself Transport Drivers Association on the grounds that the suit is “unmeritorious.” The lawyer further urged the court to award cost of action to Gambia Transport Union.

Lawyer Senghore made this submission yesterday whilst adopting the brief of arguments filed before the high court presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh.

In response Lawyer Sheriff K Jobe, representing the Transport Drivers Association urged the court to resolve the issue in favour of his client and grant the application, noting that the matter should be treated with utmost urgency.

The presiding judge, Justice Ebrima Jaiteh adjourned the matter to 4 April, 2023 for judgment.

The transport drivers association, a rival transport union, is seeking an order of the court for the general transport union (Gambia Transport Union) to maintain peaceful coexistence with them, their members, agents and servants within the transport sector in the Gambia.

The drivers association is also seeking the high court to grant them perpetual injunction restraining the Gambia transport union from interfering with their activities.

The heads of both organisations, Abdoulie Touray, president of transport drivers association and Omar Ceesay, president of Gambia transport union were present in court.