Air France cancels summer flights to Banjul

Air France has removed service to Gambia from its summer schedule, two years after the launch of flights between Paris and Banjul.

Inaugurated in November 2021 with a daily flight, the French national airline’s route between its base at Paris-CDG and Banjul-Yundum airport, was to be offered this summer with two flights per week operated via Nouakchott on the outward journey, by Boeing 777-200ER that can accommodate 40 passengers in Business Class, 24 in Premium and 216 in Economy.

According to Aeroroutes, this route will be replaced by a CDG – Nouakchott – Conakry – CDG route this summer, still with two weekly rotations aboard the same aircraft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Air France had no competition on the route, Banjul was also served from Amsterdam (but not by KLM), Barcelona, Brussels, Istanbul, Lisbon or London.

From 30 October 2023, the SkyTeam alliance airline will once again have four direct weekly A330-200 rotations on this route, leaving Paris on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Still in Africa, Air France will inaugurate next June a new route to Dar Es Salaam in Tanzania, a destination abandoned in March 1995.

Sources: Airjournal