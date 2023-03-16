Qatar, Gambia discuss ways to boost economic, commercial cooperation

The Qatar Chamber (QC) welcomed a delegation from The Gambia, led by Lamin Dampha, the permanent secretary ministry of trade, industry, regional integration and employment, to discuss economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansouri, the QC assistant director general for government relations and committees affairs, highlighted the desire of the Qatari chamber to strengthen ties with The Gambia, and emphasised the potential opportunities for partnerships and alliances between the private sectors of both countries.

Bu Sherbak also emphasised the chamber’s keenness to develop cooperation with The Gambia, citing the existing agreement signed with the West African country’s chamber of commerce to boost cooperation and another MoU to establish a joint business council. The discussions between the two sides also focused on exploring ways to enhance economic and commercial cooperation between Qatar and The Gambia, which could lead to increased investment opportunities and trade exchanges.

The meeting highlights Qatar’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its economic and commercial relations with other countries, particularly those in Africa. It also reflects the country’s commitment to building strong partnerships with other nations to foster mutual growth and development. By exploring opportunities for cooperation and collaboration, Qatar and The Gambia can create a mutually beneficial economic relationship that promotes shared prosperity and sustainable growth.

