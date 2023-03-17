Judge orders IGP to arrest trespassers on disputed land

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the high court in Banjul has warned that he would jail anyone found trespassing and building on a suit land situated at Old Yundum which is currently a subject of litigation before his court. Justice Jaiteh also ordered the Inspector General of Police to arrest any person found interfering, dealing or building any structure on the land.

He said the order should be carried out forthwith by the station officer and the commanding officer of Old Yudum Police Station.

The judge made this warning yesterday whilst presiding over a civil matter involving eleven plaintiffs against seven defendants, namely; the Sheriff of the Gambia, director of physical planning and housing, the attorney general, Babou Tunkara, Wilson Able -Thomas, Anna Jallow and Kebba Khan.

His order came after Lawyer Sheriff Tambadou, legal representative for the plaintiffs explained that third parties were building on the land.

The court was also informed that one of the defendants Kebba Khan, is in the country but has been evading hearing notices and has been refusing to attend court sittings.

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh disclosed that his court had made an order on the 26 March, 2020 restraining anyone from trespassing on the land and that anyone found in contravention of the order should be brought before the court by the IGP to show cause why he or she should not be committed to prison.