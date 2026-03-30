Judgment day in PIU shooting case 

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Ousainou and Amie Bojang will know their fate this morning.

At the end of the three-year trial, Banjul High Court’s Justice Ebrima Jaiteh is expected to deliver his judgment from 10am today. The Brufut siblings have been standing trial accused of killing two Police Intervention Unit (PIU) personnel, Pateh Jallow and Sang Mendy and maiming Nancy Jawo on 12th September, 2023 at the Sukuta-Jabang roundabout.

The prosecutors called 13 witnesses, Officer Jawo and three other security officers who claimed to have witnessed the shooting.

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The defence counsel called 12 witnesses including Government Spokesperson Ebrima Sankareh, former Deputy Inspector General of Police Momodou Sowe, and the National Security Adviser Abubacarr Jeng, all of whom participated in a public press conference days after the incident and made statements related to the killings.

Both Ousainou and Amie denied the charges preferred against them.

Ousainou said while in detention he was coerced to confess links to the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP).

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Prosecution witness Mama Jabbie explained to the court how Ousainou allegedly confessed killing the officers when she met up with him in Dioulolou, Casamance and how she alerted Senegalese authorities leading to his arrest and expatriation.

Ousainou’s lawyer argued that the prosecution failed to present forensic or DNA evidence linking his client to the weapon allegedly used in the crime. He maintained that the burden of proof in a capital offence requires credible and reliable evidence establishing the cause of death, the identity of the perpetrator, and the intent to commit the offence.

At the close of oral arguments, the defence counsel urged the court to acquit and discharge both accused persons on all counts, while the Director of Public Prosecutions called for their conviction and sentencing.