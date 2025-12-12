Jungler Sana Manjang denied bail

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Jungler Sana Manjang, charged with multiple murders during his time as member of the notorious hit squad of former president Yahya Jammeh appeared at the Banjul High Court yesterday for a hearing, a week after his arrest.

During proceedings, Manjang’s lawyer, SK Jobe, argued that his client’s rights had been infringed and that he should be granted bail. However, the State, represented by A.M. Yusuf, argued that the charges against Manjang were serious and that bail should be denied.

The presiding judge, Hon Justice SK Jobarteh, ruled that Manjang’s detention was lawful and that his right to a fair trial had not been infringed. The judge noted that the State had not yet filed a bill of indictment, but has only until January 12, 2026, to do so.

Justice Jobarteh said though the accused has a right of presumption of innocence until proven guilty, she did not see his rights being infringed at this stage. The judge also denied Manjang’s application for bail, citing the seriousness of the charges and the need for the State to file a bill of indictment.

“The court cannot shut its eyes to the charges preferred against the accused at the magistrates’ court, which are capital offences,” Justice Jobarteh said.

The case has been adjourned to January 15, 2026.