Kexx Sanneh re-arraigned after court strikes out case

By Aisha Tamba

Prominent PDOIS supporter and activist, Kemeseng Sanneh known as Kexx, was yesterday re-arraigned before Magistrate M Faal of the Kanifing court accused of giving false information to the public.

The matter was initially struck out last month by Magistrate Mam Samba Jallow after the police witness failed to appear.

Sanneh’s lawyer objected to an adjournment and applied for the matter to be struck out which Magistrate Jallow did and informed the prosecution that anytime they are ready to proceed with the case, they could file in a fresh case. Following the new filing, Sannehwas granted bail in the sum of D2000 with one Gambian surety. The case is adjourned to Wednesday 10th November for hearing.