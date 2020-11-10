KEY PLAYERS TO MISS GAMBIA-GABON

- Advertisement -

Gambia Football Federation sources in Gabon have revealed that a number of important players could not make the trip mainly due to their club’s refusal to release them in the wake of the Fifa Covid-19 rules. Some others are simply injured.

As a result, according to the GFF, Coach Tom Saintfiet has made changes in the Scorpions final squad announced Friday for the double header starting in Gabon Thursday and ending in Banjul next Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

“A few players could not make it due to the new FIFA rule, or injuries sustained in their weekend matches forcing the coach to make last minute changes to the squad due to travel from Brussels yesterday Monday,” the GFF reported yesterday.

The biggest worry is in the attack where goal merchant Assan Cessay is reported sick and so too is Lamin Jallow. Another player Muhammed Badamosi is injured while Gornik Zabrze’s Alassan Manneh, Nuha Marong of Granada, Sulayman Bojang of Sarpsborg 08, Ebrima Darboe of AS Roma, have all been prevented by their clubs to leave largely due to the new FIFA rule.

Another notable absentee is Modou Barrow who has complained of family reasons while Yusupha Bobb was not expected to make to the plane departing from Brussels in time due to documentation problems.

Alasana Jatta is also injured while Maudo Jarju had already announced his unavailability to the squad,” the GFF stated on its website.

In the wake of this development, Saintfiet has included the following players while maintaining the core of the players for the double header:

Modou Jobe

Sheikh Sibi

Baboucar Gaye

Pa Modou Jagne

Omar Colley

Buba Sanneh

Noah Sonko Sundberg

Mohammed Mbye

Robin Utseth Björnholm Jatta

Dawda Ngum

Ebrima Sohna

Sulayman Marreh

Sainey Njie

Ebrima Colley

Musa Barrow

Buba Jobe

Ablie Jallow

Steve Trawally

Kalifa Manneh

Abdoulie Sanyang

Dembo Darboe

Adama Jammeh