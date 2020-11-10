Gambian clubs meet Senegalese and Moroccan opposition

- Advertisement -

The draw of the preliminary rounds of Caf interclub competitions for the season 2020/21, was held yesterday Monday during the online meeting of CAF Organizing Committee for Interclub Competitions and Club Licensing Systems.

Gambian champions Armed Forces FC will meet Senegal’s Tengueuge FC in the preliminaries of the African club champions league. The winner of this tie will progress to face Morocco’s Raja Casablanca. In the Confederations Cup, Gamtel of the Gambia takes on ESAE FC of Benin in the preliminaries. The first leg will be played on the weekend of 27-29 November while the second leg will be on the weekend of Dec. 4-6. Both Gamtel and Armed Forces will host their respective first legs.