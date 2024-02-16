KHADIJATOU, SAIHOU PAY D32M TO JAWARA

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Lawyers for Khadijatou Kebbeh and Saihou Drammeh have informed the high court in Banjul that the couple has paid D32 million “without prejudice” to Mr Abubakary Jawara, head of Gach Global and that the outstanding D26 million would be settled out of court.

At the hearing before Justice Ibrahim Jaiteh yesterday, the lawyers said they have notified Ida Drameh the lawyer of the plaintiff to inform him that D32 million has been paid and the communication was done formally through writing.

In response, Lawyer Drameh expressed her gratitude to the defence counsel for being upfront with the court.

Justice Jaiteh then appealed to Mr Jawara, the plaintiff and Khadijatou and Saihou, first and second defendants in the case to settle the matter out of court.

Gach Global is claiming D58,961,150 from the two saying it was fraudulently acquired and retained by Khadijatou and Saihou as it was meant to be payment for petrol products supplied by GamPetroleum Storage Facility Company Ltd.

Khadijatou Kebbeh was an agent for commission working with Gach Global, while Saihou Drammeh was the general manager of GamPetroleum Storage Facility Company Ltd at Mandinari village, West Coast Region.

The matter has been adjourned to 14 March for report of settlement and in the event that the settlement fails, the court would proceed with the pre-trial conference on 18 April.

Khadijatou Jallow and Badou Conteh are the counsel for Kebbeh and Drammeh.