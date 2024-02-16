Shooting at Fajara residence of Mauritanian businessman

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

An unidentified gunman reportedly opened fire inside the residence of Ali Sidi, a Mauritanian businessman in Fajara yesterday morning before fleeing in a BMW car with registration number KM 2385E.

According to Mr Sidi, the gunman fired a shot in the air and physically attacked him.

- Advertisement -

He is reported to have fled the scene in a grey-coloured BMW when he realised a crowd was gathering with intent to subdue and arrest him.

Heavily armed Police Intervention Unit officers were sent to the scene but arrived after the gunman and his accomplice fled.

Meanwhile, preliminary police investigation revealed that the getaway BMW vehicle did not have the correct registration number.

- Advertisement -

The police said, they traced the registration number and discovered that it belonged to a Mercedes Benz vehicle that is currently undergoing repairs in a garage.

“The vehicle used was tracked through the registration number and it was uncovered that the plate used on the BMW the suspect operated with, is detached from a Benz parked in a car park. The park owner is helping police with the investigation,” police spokesperson Binta Njie told The Standard last evening.