Kiang Tendaba calls for support to complete the community mosque

By Olimatou Coker

The community of Kiang Tendaba is urging for support to complete a community mosque. The village, home to approximately over 800 people, faces significant challenges, including basic infrastructure. The mosque is essential for the community’s spiritual and social needs, and contributions are needed to finalise its construction, which would enhance community cohesion and support local religious practices.

“We are calling on the private sector, philanthropists, and individuals to help us complete the mosque,” the community appealed.

For further information, contact Junkung Jadama at 7476366 or Modou Chorr at 3075049.

