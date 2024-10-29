Imam praises woman for renovating Quadrangle Mosque

- Advertisement -

By Lamin B. Darboe

The Caliph General of Sifoe Kanteh Kunda, Sheihk Imam Qadi Abdullah Kanteh, has commended one Isatou Sallah, a civil servant, for undertaking the renovation exercise of the Quadrangle Mosque, toilets, and installation of a brand new air conditioner (AC).

He appealed to the Muslim Ummah, especially those at the quadrangle in Banjul, to emulate Madam Sallah for her good deed, which he said is a significant initiative that every Muslim needs to emulate.

“This renovation will undoubtedly preserve the mosque and give it a new look,” Imam Kanteh said.