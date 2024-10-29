D400K National Teachers Awards launched

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Namie Foundation, in collaboration with the ministry of basic and secondary education, MoBSE, and the Gambia Teachers Union, GTU, recently announced the 2024 National Teachers Prize Award. The award unveiled at the GTU Secretariat in Kanifing recognises excellence in the teaching field and serves as a motivation to ensure access to quality education.

The award is envisaged to encourage dedication and passion in teaching and raise awareness while fostering community support for education and collaboration. It is also aimed at strengthening partnerships to improve education in The Gambia.

Mariama Chaw, the director of standards quality assurance and head of in-service training (SQAD) at MoBSE, highlighted the critical role teachers play in the country’s education sector.

She said the award will serve as a recognition of the sacrifice teachers make to ensure that the future generation is well prepared to be able to face global challenges.

Lamin Jarju, the chairman of the award committee, thanked MoBSE for their contribution to the advancement of the award and assured them of the committee’s unwavering commitment to ensure that the award follows all due process.

Essa Sowe, Deputy General Secretary of the GTU, said recognising, supporting, and honouring teachers is crucial in ensuring that they are motivated to deliver to the best of their abilities.

“Teachers are silent nation-builders. We produce professionals, so the least we expect is to recognise those efforts, and this is why this award was conceived.”

Omar Ndure, the lead national judge of the teachers prize award committee, calls on communities and the public to recognise the efforts of teachers.

The Gambia Teacher Prize, organised by the Namie Foundation, aims to recognise exceptional teachers in the country. This year, seven outstanding teachers will be awarded D50,000 each, with one designated as the National Teacher Award winner receiving an additional D50,000.

The initiative seeks to motivate educators and enhance the teaching profession in The Gambia.