King of Morocco, Okonjo-Iweala, Standard Bank Group, and others set for top African Awards in Marrakesh

Africa’s biggest celebration of excellence is here again, as the 3rd Edition of the African Heritage Concert & Awards 2025 (AfriHeritage-25) is set to honour African icons who have distinguished themselves in contributing to shaping Africa’s future positively.

Among those nominated to be honoured and celebrated at the event scheduled to hold on April 12 in the prestigious city of Marrakesh, Morocco, are: His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of Morocco (Host); Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General, World Trade Organization (WTO); Robert F. Smith, CEO of Vista Equity Partners LLC; Anas Sefrioui, Chairman/CEO of Adoha Group; Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga (MP), Uganda’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Community Affairs; Frannie Leautier, CEO of Southbridge Investments, Partners; Dr. Mrs. Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu OFR, Group CEO of Felak Concept Group; Dr. Samuel Ogbuku Managing Director/CEO of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); and Prof. Adesoji Adelaja, John A. Hannah Distinguished Professor in Land Policy, Michigan State University (MSU) & Board Chairman, Chapel Hill Denham.

Standard Bank Group of South Africa, Morocco’s Hassan II University of Casablanca (UH2C), Nigeria’s Bank of Industry (BOI), and many others will also be up for the prestigious awards for their outstanding contributions in driving innovative financial solutions and research initiatives towards advancing the growth of Africa.

According to the organizers—Heritage Times HT—in a statement issued in Marrakesh on Wednesday, the event promises to be remarkable and historic. The foremost Pan-African event is a gathering strategically organized to recognize and celebrate outstanding global accomplishments of distinguished African personalities, organizations, and brands within the continent and in the Diaspora, who have demonstrated exceptional merit in areas of Business, Politics, Philanthropy, Entertainment & Arts, Culture, Science & Technology, and Social Innovation, towards the overall advancement of the African continent.

The recognition and awards, according to the organizers, have become imperative to sustainably foster the African culture of excellence, promote Afrocentrism, and inspire an ecosystem that will further retell the true African story toward the advancement of the continent’s full potential.

The AfriHeritage Awards is the highest form of recognition that is exclusively set out by Africans to celebrate Africans.

Besides conferring international prestige and recognition on these deserving Africans, the Awards will have high-level Panel Sessions that will focus on the critical importance of culture and creating a pathway for Africa’s economic prosperity in attaining its full potential.

Top dignitaries, brands, and Africans residing in the Diaspora are also expected in Marrakesh for this year’s edition.