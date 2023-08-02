KM TO HOST NEXT NAYCONF

As new regional youth council is sworn in

By Olimatou Coker and Fatou Saho

The director of planning and programmes at the Ministry of Youths and Sports, Sute Jawo, has disclosed that 2024 national youth conference and festival Nayconf will be hosted in Kanifing Municipality.

Director Jawo made this disclosure after presiding over the swearing in of the newly elected KM regional youth council Monday.

He further said the initial plan was a different region to host the event but based on very solid and positive grounds, it will be shifted to KM.” This underlines how much impact KM has as a municipality and its youth involvement,” he said.

Jawo however added that it was a unanimous decision by the entire Nayconf delegates for KM to host the next event.

The re-elected chairperson of the regional youth council in KM Isatou Secka said her region will ensure that the next Nayconf be one with a difference in terms of capacity building and the impact it will make in the the lives of young people from across the country. She commended the municipal council for supporting youths in the region.

Binta Janneh Jallow, the deputy mayor of KM,from Bakau Newtown ward, said youths must come together to show that they are powerful and useful to their communities. “Youths are dynamic and we in the KM are lucky that we have youth councilor under a mayor who is in fact a youth himself,” she stated.

The ceremony ended with awarding of certificates to the outgoing and re-elected members of the KMYC as well as their partners.