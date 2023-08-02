Salifu Colley leaves Real de Banjul for Stellenbosch

Real de Banjul Football Club is delighted to announce the transfer of talented youngster Salifu Colley to South African top-tier side Stellenbosch Football Club.

Salifu, fondly called ‘Bayerno’, signs a contract with Stellenbosch, a club also known as the ‘Stellies’, until the end of June 2026.

The talented and versatile youngster, who is a hugely popular figure around the club and the country, left the shores of the country last week to complete the move to the South African DStv Premiership club.

He leaves the City Boys after guiding us to our thirteenth GFF League Division One title. The same season also saw him become a Gambia U20 squad member, featuring for the country at the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup We are delighted that another youngster and top talent is leaving us to go play professional football abroad. Salifu is a player who has been with us for a long time, coming through the ranks but was patient enough to wait for his chance to play for Real de Banjul and since he’s got it, he took it with both hands which got him opportunities,” Club President William Abraham said of the transfer.of Nations and the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt and Argentina respectively.

He added: “As always with Real de Banjul players, Salifu has also been one that wasn’t short of interest. We received several interests for him from Danish, Moldovan, UAE, Swedish and American clubs but all were either for trials or just mere interests/inquiries and it was only Stellenbosch, who have been following us for him since March and after the World Cup in Argentina, that tabled an offer directly without any trials or inquiries.”

“So after his exploits and success with us, we decided it was best we had him go start his professional football career. Stellenbosch is a club good at developing talents and they’ve recently sold three players in this same window to the MLS and in Europe, I believe Salifu can also follow the same path,” President Abraham concluded.

For his part, the Stellenbosch FC head coach Steve Barker, said: “Salifu is a young and talented footballer who has done exceptionally well in the last year, having excelled at the U20 World Cup and U20 AFCON. He’s a very exciting talent and we are very pleased to have brought him on board and for the opportunity to help him develop and reach his full potential.”

Salifu, who will wear the number 11 jersey at Stellenbosch, was grateful to the Real de Banjul management for the opportunity and also thanked his teammates and coaches for making him a better player.

“I want to thank all the Real de Banjul Executive and I am happy they gave me this chance to start my professional career. Many thanks also goes to my coaches and teammates at Real de Banjul as without them, this may not have been possible. They were important in helping me becoming better as a player. I wish nothing but luck to everyone in Real de Banjul and I hope my teammates will continue the journey we started together until they also get their opportunities.”

