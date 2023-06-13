KMC urged to create market space for businesswomen

By Omar Bah

The founder and CEO of Njie Charakh World Market has urged the Kanifing Municipal Council to allocate places for businesswomen his office is currently training on entrepreneurship.

Last week, Modou Njie, CEO of Njie Charakh started a three-month intensive entrepreneurial training for 150 businesswomen in Kanifing. The project will eventually train 600 businesswomen every year on entrepreneurship, start-ups and skills.

However, Mr Njie is worried that they might not have market space to explore their skills when they graduate. He urged the council to start making arrangements for the women ahead of the Tobaski sales bonanza called wanterr.

“I am committed to continue supporting the women of the municipality but to achieve my dream, the council must come to my aid by providing them with the needed space especially during this tobaski,” Njie said.

He said the council should open its doors and work with him closely to address the issues of unemployment especially among women.

“I am of the opinion that if we stand together, we will achieve great things together,” he said.