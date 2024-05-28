Kombo South gets new tribunal building

- Advertisement -

The governor of West Coast Region Ousman Bojang Saturday inaugurated a new district tribunal complex in Gunjur funded by GACH Global as part of the company’s social corporate responsibility.

The inauguration was attended by hundreds of Kombo South residents and government functionaries.

According to the Gunjur VDC, the project came after the community reached out to GACH whose CEO Abubakary Jawara responded with a promise to build them a place where the chief and members of his district tribunal can hold sessions as the old courtroom was dilapidated.

- Advertisement -

In his inaugural speech, Governor Ousman Bojang commended GACH for having the foresight to construct the tribunal and urged the community to recognise and value the initiative.

Governor Bojang advised the chief to continue delivering justice without fear or favour.

Yusuf Jawara, in a statement delivered on behalf of Mr Jawara, told the people of Kombo South that the project will facilitate the work of the district tribunal. “It does not in any way mean that GACH would be spared should a case against the company reaches this very court we bult here. This is just our corporate responsibility,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The district chief, Sefo Falalo Touray, commended GACH for the support and decision to give back to the community such as building courthouses, police stations, mosques etc.

“Not every entrepreneur reinvests a portion of their profits back into the community as a form of corporate social responsibility like Jawara and his company did,” he said.

He highlighted that the newly built tribunal would serve to uphold justice and peace within the community.