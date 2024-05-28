CG Darboe says award signifies public trust in GRA

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The Commission General of the Gambia Revenue Authority, Yankuba Darboe, recipient of Person of The Year at this year’s heroes award, has said the honour is both a demonstration of public trust and a renewed call for greater achievement.

Mr Darboe said the award recognizes not him as an individual but the collective work of the GRA in collecting tax for the development of the country. “Recognizing GRA’s role is also a testimony of Gambian people being aware of the importance of tax compliance and the effective use of such tax for national development by the government. At the same time, it also highlights the pivotal role the media play in informing the people about the mandate of the GRA,” Mr Darboe said.

- Advertisement -

The Commissioner General was among ten people awarded for the positive impact they have made in the lives of the country and its people over the past year. Others are Badara Joof -posthumous, ASP Binta Njie – Exemplary Youth of the Year, Yaya Sonko- Diaspora Engagement, Dr Mustapha Bittaye- Health Servant of the Year, MRC Holland – Education for Excellence, Bereft Women’s Garden- Agricultural Leadership, Hamidou Jah- Philanthropist of the Year, Samba Faye – The Green Award of The Year and Lamin Gaira – Trailblazer of The Year. The annual event is organised by The Fatu Network of Journalist Fatu Camara.