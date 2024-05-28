‘Qi Wenxu — Empowering women and children’s health in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

Qi Wenxu, a doctor with a deep background in radiology, embarked on his postdoctoral work at Washington University in St. Louis after earning MD and PhD degrees from China Medical University. Over the past decade, he has garnered extensive clinical experience, particularly excelling in radiological imaging techniques such as X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs, with a specialty in diagnosing diseases in women and children.

In The Gambia, a region plagued by high child mortality rates and scarce medical resources, Qi joined the China Medical Team driven by his commitment to enhance the health conditions of local women and children. Utilizing relatively outdated equipment, he conducted numerous pivotal diagnoses that have been milestones in local healthcare improvement.

For instance, Qi encountered a pregnant woman suspected of having a fetal abdominal anomaly. When ultrasound failed to confirm the diagnosis, he utilized fetal MRI technology — a rarity in the area — to accurately identify gastroschisis, a condition where the baby’s organs are outside the abdomen. This precise diagnosis provided an effective medical plan, significantly reducing potential life risks.

- Advertisement -

In another case, local doctors initially diagnosed a woman with uterine fibroids via ultrasound. However, Qi suggested an MRI, which revealed the true issue was a pelvic tumor originating from the adnexa, not a fibroid. This finding critically influenced the surgical and treatment plans.

Besides delivering expert medical services, Qi actively shared his knowledge with local doctors, training them to use advanced diagnostic technologies, thereby elevating the entire region’s medical service level. His efforts in medical aid are more than just healthcare provision; they represent a significant cultural and technological exchange, deepening the appreciation of cross-cultural cooperation and humanitarian values.

Qi’s experience has not only been a professional triumph but also a profound personal growth journey, fostering a deeper appreciation for life and reinforcing his dedication to continue international medical aid, striving to enhance the health of women and children worldwide.