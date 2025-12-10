Kurang speaks on joining UDP

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

Shortly after declaring he is joining the main opposition United Democratic Party, Alhajie Mamadi Kurang, a former prominent figure in PDOIS, and a leading critic of the government said he is motivated by the desire to shape The Gambia’s future and prevent a potential third-term bid by President Adama Barrow.

Addressing a press conference called to announce his intention, Kurang said that The Gambia is approaching a critical juncture, with the 2026 presidential election looming, and urged citizens to make informed decisions.

He cited the UDP’s internal organisation, leadership and resilience as key factors in his decision to join the party.

Kurang urged Gambians to reject any attempts by President Barrow to pursue a third term, citing concerns about economic decline and leadership entrenchment.

He called for unity and collective action to safeguard The Gambia’s future, emphasising that politics should be a contest of ideas, not enmity.