- Advertisement -

The fight against illicit drugs has never been more complex than it is now. Drugs have cost many young people their lives and countless others their livelihoods. In the past few days again, the talk in town is about drugs and how the citizenry should join hands with the government in order to tackle it.

This fight has taken a totally new dimension when the drug that is commonly known as KUSH came into the equation. This drug is so dangerous that it has the potential to kill its victim within a very short time. Many a time, it is said that the users have this intense need to cut off their tongue.

One can imagine the suffering that a person will endure to an extent of trying to cut off their tongues. How painful that must be one can only imagine. It has been reported in The Gambia that on several occasions, users of this drug have tried to cut off their own tongues and were only rescued when they reached hospital.

- Advertisement -

The relatives of such users must go through a lot of pain and trauma to see their loved ones trying to harm themselves as a result of using a certain drug. The government and people of the Gambia must therefore take this problem seriously and try as soon as possible to put a stop to its entrance into the country before it kills off all the youths.

A few community based organizations like Niumi Hands are working hard to create awareness among the young people to avoid using this very dangerous drug. Government through its various agencies must step up the fight against this drug and should use these organizations to ensure that the population at large is made aware of the dangers of this and all other drugs.

Let us put hands together to eradicate this drug in The Gambia.