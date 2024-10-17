What about the victims of electrocution?

- Advertisement -

Reports on some online platforms have revealed that last week, a delegation of elders went to visit the families of the victims of the accident that electrocuted seven young men who were engaged in the rural electrification project. These young people lost their lives due to this incident and speculations have it that besides the reflective jackets they were wearing, they had no protective gear at all.

The delegation is said to have offered one hundred and fifty thousand dalasis to each of the grieving families on condition that they sign a document which would prevent them from pursuing legal action against the company for which they were working.

The same online news outlets reveal that only one of the families accepted the money and signed the document. The other families refused to accept the money or sign that document. This means that they are perhaps contemplating taking the matter to court in order to seek redress.

- Advertisement -

The company that contracted these young men is making millions of dalasis from this project and should have provided the workers with the right tools and equipment and proper protective gear so that they can do the work effectively, efficiently, but most importantly, safely.

If this was not done, and it seems it wasn’t, then the company has failed these young men and their families have therefore been deprived of the many years left in their lives. Every young person has a right to live and work in their country in safety and security. It is therefore the duty of the employer to ensure that workers are in good condition.

To many observers, sending those elders with such small amount of money to silence the families of the victims is a sign if guilt on the part of the company. How much is the life of a young Gambian worth? Is it enough compensation in a situation like this to give the bereaved family one hundred and fifty thousand?

- Advertisement -

Are there laws to protect Gambian young people from exploitations like this?