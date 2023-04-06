Kuteh Jombulu academy player dies

A young footballer with the academy side of second division outfit Kuteh Jombulu FC of Basse, died yesterday in an apparent case of drowning.

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) said in a statement yesterday that the deceased, Mamadi Manneh, is reported to have drowned at a lagoon in his community as he swim with friends.

“Mamadi has been described as a very humble, gentle and an adorable kid who has played a critical role in the Academy’s recent success.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this very difficult time, the GFF, on behalf of the entire football family, sympathise with the family of the late Mamadi Manneh and Kuteh Jombulu FC. May Allah give the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the GFF said in a tribute to the young player.