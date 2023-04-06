Gambia draws South Africa, meets Tanzania today in Caf schools tourney

Gambia’s representatives in the Caf school football championship Scan Aid made a positive start to the maiden Caf schools football finals in Durban yesterday. The girls came from behind to force a 1-1 draw against hosts Edendale Technical High School of South Africa in their opening match .

Edendale were ahead in the first half but Gambia’s Kaddy Camara restored parity in the second half for a share of the spoils.

Meanwhile, the Gambians will qualify for the semifinals if they can avoid a heavy defeat against the high flying Fountain Gate School of Tanzania who hammered Edendale 7-1 in the first match of the day.

The two sides meet in the final group match tomorrow at 8:30am.