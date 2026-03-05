Lands minister confirms embargo on Kamalo industrial layout lifted

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Lands Minister Hamat Bah has confirmed that the embargo on construction at the Kamalo industrial layout has been lifted.

The issue came up during the question and answer session at the National Assembly yesterday, where members sought clarity on the status of the land.

Member for Jeshwang Sheriff Sarr first raised concern that although an embargo was announced, building activities were taking place.

In response, Minister Bah told the Assembly: “I am pleased to inform this august assembly that during the investigatory period, the ministry had placed an embargo on construction works at the Kamalo industrial layout. I want to inform the Honourable Member that the embargo has been lifted since and construction work is ongoing.”

He explained that after the investigative report was received, its recommendations guided the administrative process, leading to the lifting of the embargo.

Further questions were raised about whether there were any re-entries on the land following the investigation.

“Yes, there were reentries, but I cannot tell you how many of them for now. But I do know, yes, based on the recommendations, there were re-entries,” Minister Bah responded.

Member for Brikama North, Alagie Darboe, questioned: “We were earlier informed that the same report was presented to cabinet, waiting for approval. How can the same report be implemented when cabinet is yet to approve it?”

Minister Bah clarified: “The report was approved by cabinet and is being implemented based on the recommendations in the report.”

Responding to a question from the Member for Wuli East, Suwaibou Touray, the minister revealed the embargo was lifted last year.

Earlier in the session, Member for Janjangbureh, Omar Jammeh, requested that the investigative report and related documents, including the master file of plot allocations to individuals and companies, be made available to the Assembly, The minister said that will be done “as soon as possible”.