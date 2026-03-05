Gov’t not considering removal of $20 airport fee

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Despite widespread disapproval from travellers and industry stakeholders, the vice president has said the government is not considering scrapping the US$20 airport fees charged on arriving and departing passengers at the Banjul airport.

The levy was imposed in 2019 following a contract signed between the government and Securiport, a US-based company.

- Advertisement -

It ignited public outcry as many believe it is hurting tourism with some tour operators including Nordic Travel Leisure Group reportedly suspending operations in The Gambia due to what it calls “high airport charges”.

During his appearance at the National Assembly yesterday, VP Muhammed Jallow was asked by Central Baddibu lawmaker Sulayman Saho whether government would scrap the fee “because Gambians are complaining” against it.

In response, the vice president said: “At this point, we are not considering removing it.”

- Advertisement -

According to him, the contract has about two years to go and would be reviewed.

Only diplomatic passport holders are exempted from the payment.

Deputy Majority Leader Abdoulie Ceesay also sought clarification on whether the government will consider exempting persons with disabilities from paying the fee.

Vice president Jallow said under the current contract there are no exemptions for persons with disabilities.

“However consideration may be given when the current contract is to be reviewed,” he said.

Transparency questions

Questions over the transparency of the contract continue to be raised with Gambian lawyer Ousman Fafa M’bai being the latest to write to the Ministry of Works seeking disclosure of the contract document, the legal basis for the fee, exemptions, and revenue management arrangements. Lawyer M’bai made the request in line with the Access to Information law but his request was not responded to or acknowledged by the ministry and he has now filed an appeal at the Information Commission for it to determine whether the ministry has failed to comply with its obligations under the act and direct a full response to his request.