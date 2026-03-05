‘Disclosing foreign holders of Gambian diplomatic passports not in national interest’

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The minister of foreign affairs, Serign Modou Njie, has declined a request by lawmakers to provide the full list of foreign citizens issued Gambian diplomatic passports since 2017 saying the public disclosure of such names may breach “diplomatic confidentiality” and can affect the “national interest” of The Gambia.

Minister Njie was asked by the Member for Janjangbureh Omar Jammeh to provide a comprehensive list of foreign nationals who have been issued Gambian diplomatic passports between 2017-2025 including their status and supporting application documentation.

- Advertisement -

In response, Minister Njie said his ministry in collaboration with interior is currently compiling the list but cautioned lawmakers that matters relating to holders of diplomatic passports particularly foreign nationals are “inherently sensitive”.

He argued: “This involves consideration of diplomatic practice, reciprocity, confidentiality and national security consideration. The public disclosure of detailed personal data, application documents and status may risk breaching confidentiality, obligations and undermining established diplomatic norms and potentially affecting the national interest of The Gambia. We have Gambians who are issued diplomatic passports in other countries and based on reciprocity that can also be produced against Gambians.”

He added that diplomatic passports are given to foreign nationals strictly on national interest and it’s only issued to foreign nationals who provide strategic service to The Gambia or who are formally engaged by the government in an official capacity and that issuance is subject to the approval of the president.

- Advertisement -

The foreign minister’s explanation did not go well with a number of parliamentarians who argued that lawmakers should not be prevented from accessing such details in the name of confidentiality.

“Parliament is bound by rules. When parliamentarians require a document there should be that trust. So when will you provide the National Assembly with this document?” Member for Kiang West Lamin Ceesay quizzed the minister.

However, presiding Deputy Speaker Seedy Njie intervened and countered that parliament is a public place and once documents are brought before it, they become available to the public. He further opined that supplying the list to parliament will “breach confidentiality.”

Reciprocating visa bond against US

The minister was also asked if The Gambia is considering imposing visa bonds on US nationals after Washington imposed up to US$15,000 visa bond for Gambian travellers. Member for Banjul Central Abdoulie Njie charged that countries like Mali have protested the US decision by imposing similar sanctions which paid off.

In response, Minister Njie stated: “We don’t want to take the path of reciprocity. If they [US] impose and we also impose, that cannot solve the differences. Diplomatic relations are governed by mutual respect, dialogue and prudence. The Government of The Gambia is not considering any reciprocal measures against the US. We choose to pursue a constructive and diplomatic path through continued dialogue and engagement with US authorities to ensure fairness and safeguard the dignity and integrity of Gambian citizens seeking to travel to the US.”