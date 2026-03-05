Man stabbed to death over TV cable quarrel

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Mbaye Dem, a 33-year-old welder and resident of Manjai Kunda was reported dead after being attacked by his neighbour, Momodou Samba Bah, a 32 year-old Guinean mason.

Police Spokesman Modou Musa Sisawo told The Standard “the deceased sustained a stab wound on the neck during an altercation which led to his death”.

He said the police responded to the scene after they received information of the incident and rushed Dem to Kanifing General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The body was then transferred to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital mortuary.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the two tenants had earlier engaged in a dispute reportedly linked to the movement of a television channel cable within the compound,” he explained.

He added that a crime scene investigation team processed the scene, and the suspected weapon, a knife with visible bloodstains, was recovered from the suspect’s residence. The victim’s bloodstained clothing was also secured as evidence.

PRO Sisawo confirmed that the suspect is currently in their custody assisting with the investigation.

“Members of the public are advised to resolve disputes peacefully and report conflicts or suspicious incidents promptly to the nearest police stations,” he urged.