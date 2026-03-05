Centenarian female alkalo of Jufureh dies

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The female alkalo of Jufureh, Aja Taku Taal, passed away yesterday in Niumi at aged about 100 after a brief illness.

Late Aja Taku Taal was widely respected as one of the few women to hold the traditional position of alkalo, the village head responsible for overseeing local governance, mediating disputes, and safeguarding customs and traditions. Her leadership in Jufureh marked a significant moment for women’s participation in traditional authority structures in The Gambia. She was alkalo from 1994 till her demise.

Throughout her tenure, she was known for her calm disposition, commitment to community development, and dedication to preserving the cultural heritage of the historic Jufureh settlement, a family relative told The Standard.

Residents describe her as a unifying figure who worked tirelessly to promote peace, dialogue, and progress within the community.