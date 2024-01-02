Lands ministry receives over D200K worth of construction materials

- Advertisement -

The Abubakary Jawara Foundation has on Friday donated construction materials worth over D200,000 to the Ministry of Local Government and Lands.

The donation, which comprises safety gears, protective shoes, helmets, and heavy hammers, is part of the GACH Global CEO’s philanthropic gestures.

The materials are expected to contribute to enhancing construction workers’ safety across the country. The materials were received by the permanent secretary on behalf of the government.

Speaking shortly after receiving the materials, Permanent Secretary Saffie Sankareh expressed her ministry’s gratitude over the donation and thanked Abubakary Jawara for his generosity. She also highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships and emphasised the positive impact of such donations on infrastructure development initiatives. She urged other philanthropists to emulate Mr Jawara to complement the government in its development efforts.

The GACH Global CEO Abubakary Jawara assured the government of his continued commitment towards supporting its development programs, adding that his foundation is apolitical and stand to support all Gambians irrespective of religion or political affiliation.

Jawara said the donated materials will ensure the safety of construction workers, adding the donation marks a significant milestone for his foundation in 2023.

“I want to assure all Gambians that we will continue to support where we can irrespective of who needs it,” he said.