Macky plans life after presidency as he sets up foundation

President Macky Sall of Senegal has announced the establishment of his Foundation “for peace, dialogue and development” after his departure from power.

On April 2, Macky Sall will hand over power to whoever the Senegalese elect on February 25, 2024 (assuming there is no second round).

On Sunday evening, during his last address to the nation, Macky announced the creation of a Foundation the day after his departure from power, which will work for peace, dialogue and development.

“Thus, after the transfer of power, I will set up a Foundation dedicated to peace, dialogue and development, to continue to invest in causes that are dear to me: the peaceful coexistence of peoples, the dialogue of cultures and civilizations, sustainable and inclusive development, climate justice, health financing, particularly maternal and child health, support for youth, infrastructure development in Africa and global governance reform, which has successfully mobilized our diplomacy during my mandate at the head of the African Union,” he declared.

Before concluding: “Until then, my dear compatriots, let us continue our common march, hand in hand, for a united and prosperous Senegal, in peace, security and stability. I say thank you from the bottom of my heart for honoring me with your trust to serve our country.”