Le Joola: When the sea brought grief to our shores

By Abdoulie Mam Njie

The Le Joola ferry disaster of 26 September 2002 claimed more than 1,800 lives. For The Gambia, it was a test of courage, solidarity, and leadership in the face of overwhelming tragedy.

This article is written as a way of remembering the tragedy and, above all, commending the many Gambians and Senegalese in government, institutions, and communities who risked and gave so much during the rescue and recovery effort. Their service deserves to be remembered alongside the grief.

Dawn of tragedy

At dawn on 26 September 2002, news reached Banjul that the Senegalese ferry Le Joola had capsized off the Gambian coast. More than 1,800 lives would be lost, making it one of the deadliest maritime disasters in history claiming more victims than The Titanic.

At 6 am, I received a call from Vice President Isatou Njie-Saidy. She instructed me to come immediately to the office. DrYankuba Kassama, then Minister of Health, was also on his way.

By 8:30 am, Mr Adama Deen, managing director of the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA), called to say the first batch of survivors would arrive within the hour. I instructed Mr Omar Jah, transport manager, to mobilise all available ambulances, a daunting task, given the scale of the emergency. At the same time, Dr Kassama relayed instructions to Dr Pamela Esanbedo, chief executive officer of the Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH), to place the hospital in full emergency mode.

At sea and at the port

Even as preparations began on land, the sea was already alive with rescue efforts.

The Gambia Navy was among the first responders, deploying vessels and personnel into difficult waters. They worked side by side with the GPA seacraft MV Samo and MV Juffureh, led by Captains Alfusainey and Jack Ceesay with their engineers and crews, who braved rough waters and heavy skies to retrieve both survivors and the dead.

They were joined by fishing trawlers, including those operated by Mam Sait Njie and the National Partnership Enterprise, owned by the late OB Conateh. Risking their lives in treacherous waves, these crews displayed extraordinary courage and humanity.

The late Captain Ass Bai Bah, harbour master, and the late Captain Ethelred Coker also provided crucial leadership, ensuring order and direction during those dark hours.

The hospital response

By mid-morning, ambulances were ferrying survivors to RVH. The atmosphere was tense but determined.

Commendation is due to Dr Esanbedo, Matron Ms Marie Jagne, the doctors, nurses, and orderlies who worked tirelessly, and to Alhaji Baboucarr Ngum, the hospital’s public relations officer and my constant liaison.

We must also commend the late Mr Saku Sarr, RVH mortuary manager, who bore immense responsibility with quiet strength as the mortuary struggled under the sheer number of bodies. Together, these individuals and their teams made RVH the backbone of the national response.

Veteran journalist Pap Saine of The Point newspaper and Reuters, also deserves commendation. He reported with accuracy and dignity on The Gambia’s role during the tragedy, while keeping us informed about developments in Dakar and other international capitals. His work ensured that the story of Gambian solidarity and professionalism was heard far beyond our borders.

The military and security forces

The Gambia National Army, under Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Baboucarr Jatta, was also mobilised. The late Colonel Ndure Cham led operations, supporting logistics and maintaining order.

Army and police patrols recovered bodies that washed ashore and, where necessary, buried them directly on the beaches, a grim but dignified task.

Voices of gratitude and resilience

By evening, cabinet ministers Edward Singhatey, Musa Sillah, and Dr Kassama joined us in visiting survivors at RVH. Many were overwhelmed with trauma, yet expressed profound gratitude, saying they had never expected Gambians to risk so much for them, given the negative portrayals that sometimes appeared in the Senegalese press about how Gambians felt toward Senegalese.

Generosity also came from ordinary Gambians like Mr Hadim Gai, who provided clothing and supplies for survivors.

Among the most moving testimonies was that of a pregnant woman who survived by clinging to an empty 20-litre plastic container. Nearby, a man who could not swim also held onto one until rescue came. Their stories were miracles of resilience.

As the Holy Qur’an reminds us in Surah Al-Mu’minun (The Believers), verse 80: “And it is He who gives life and causes death, and His is the alternation of the night and the day. Will you not then reason?” And in the Bible: “The Lord gives and the Lord takes away; blessed be the name of the Lord.” (Job 1:21). These verses remind us that life and death are ultimately in God’s hands.

Daily briefings and coordination

Each evening, the Vice President called me for a detailed briefing on the status of operations — the number of bodies recovered, where they had been interred, and challenges requiring attention. She would then brief the President and Cabinet colleagues, ensuring decisions were informed and coordination remained tight at the highest levels of government.

Day Two: A diplomatic challenge

On the second day, further challenges arose. Mr Samuel Sarr conveyed that the Senegalese authorities wished to send doctors to Banjul with two requests: to open and identify bodies stored in refrigerated containers at the Port, and to assume responsibility for hospital management of the survivors.

Both requests were deemed unacceptable. The Ports workers opposed keeping bodies at the docks, and Gambian medical teams were already handling survivors with professionalism.

That evening, the Senegalese doctors arrived, accompanied by staff from the Senegalese High Commission. Together with Dr Esanbedo, Dr Kassama, Ms Jagne, Mr Jah, and myself, we received them at RVH. They toured the hospital and spoke with survivors. At the exit meeting, Senegalese Commissioner Mr Ndiaye praised the Gambian response, saying they were impressed with the professionalism shown and had not believed such capacity existed in The Gambia.

Burials and prayers

On the second and third days, bodies washed ashore along the Gambian coast. Those recovered around Sanyang and other beaches were interred in a mass grave at Basori, which became the principal burial site for victims on the Gambian side.

Prayers were offered for the departed souls that Allah grant them Jannah and comfort their families. Even in tragedy, faith and dignity guided the response.

President Wade’s visit and financial offer

When the dust settled, President Abdoulaye Wade of Senegal visited The Gambia to thank the Government and people for their role in the rescue and recovery. The initial proposal from Senegal was that President Wade would stop briefly at the airport and hold his meeting there. The Gambian side, however, felt that such an arrangement would not reflect the full spirit of a visit of this importance.

It was then agreed, after consultations, that the meeting be held at the Coconut Residence, where discussions proceeded.

At the conclusion of the exercise, we were informed that the Senegalese Government had offered to compensate us financially. This offer was not accepted by the Gambian Government at the highest level, given that we were not involved in this exercise for monetary gain. Once the information reached us, we fully endorsed the decision.

The episode underscored both the sensitivities of diplomacy in moments of crisis and The Gambia’s determination to uphold its dignity while extending solidarity.

Lessons of Le Joola

The Le Joola disaster forced us to confront our lack of preparedness for large-scale emergencies. We did not have the systems, but the dedication of health professionals, the GPA, the Gambia National Army, the Gambia Navy, the Police Force, the media, communities, and countless volunteers bridged the gaps.

Another important lesson was the value of clear reporting and coordination at the highest levels of leadership. The daily briefings I provided to the Vice President, which she in turn shared with the President and cabinet, ensured that decisions were timely, coordinated, and responsive.

The lessons were clear: the need to institutionalize disaster preparedness with protocols, trained units, and psychosocial support; and the enduring importance of regional solidarity, which transcends borders in times of tragedy.

Recognition by Senegal, including my own award of the Chevalier de la République du Sénégal and honors for other Gambians, symbolised that solidarity.

Above all, the tragedy showed that leadership in crisis requires firmness and empathy. Decisions about burials, resources, and expectations were painful but necessary and had to be taken quickly, transparently, and with dignity.

When I recall the pregnant woman and the man who clung to their empty 20-litre plastic containers, I am reminded that resilience often emerges in the harshest of circumstances.

Closing reflection

May Allah grant eternal rest to the souls of the departed, and give their families strength. Le Joola sank beneath the waves, but the courage it summoned in The Gambia and the prayers it still inspires will never be forgotten.