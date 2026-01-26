Leadership; when it matters most: lessons from Sadio Mané

- Advertisement -

By Abdoulie Mam Njie

Leadership is often spoken of as authority, visibility, or the ability to command attention. Yet its truest measure is revealed not in moments of comfort or applause, but in moments of pressure, restraint and moral clarity. Leadership is about knowing when to act, when to speak, and when to hold others back.

Few recent sporting moments illustrate this more clearly than the conduct of Sadio Mané during Senegal’s recent Africa Cup of Nations journey.

After Senegal defeated Egypt in the semifinal, emotions understandably ran high. Egypt is a formidable opponent, and victory against them carried history, pride and relief. As celebrations began, Mané intervened. He urged his teammates to temper their joy, reminding them that they had not yet won the tournament.

The task was unfinished, and the message was simple but profound: success is not the moment you advance, but the moment you complete the mission.

This was leadership through discipline. It was not loud or theatrical. It was not about denying joy, but about protecting focus. True leaders understand that premature celebration can weaken judgment and dull hunger. By reminding his teammates that the ultimate goal still lay ahead, Mané anchored the team mentally where it needed to be. His voice carried weight because it was grounded in example, humility, and consistency.

There is quiet symbolism in the fact that Senegal’s national team is known as the Lions of Teranga. Like the lion in nature, their strength is not defined by constant aggression, but by composure, timing, and responsibility to the pride. The lion leads by presence and judgment, knowing when to advance and when to steady the group. In moments of pressure, it is this instinct to calm rather than inflame that separates authority from true leadership.

That same composure would soon be tested under far greater strain.

The final was played in an atmosphere charged with emotion, expectation, and controversy. Senegal saw an early goal disallowed under circumstances that ignited disbelief among players, supporters, and commentators across Africa. Later, a penalty was awarded against them following a contentious review, deepening the sense of grievance.

Beyond the officiating, concerns had already been raised in the days leading up to the match regarding training conditions, accommodation arrangements, ticket allocations for Senegalese supporters, and the overall match environment. These issues were widely discussed and formally protested by Senegal’s football authorities, contributing to a perception, fair or otherwise, of intimidation and institutional imbalance.

At a critical moment, frustration boiled over. Feeling profoundly aggrieved, Senegal’s players walked off the pitch in protest. It was a dangerous moment, one in which anger threatened to overwhelm purpose, and months of sacrifice risked being undone.

Moments later, in the tunnel, away from the cameras and the roar of the stadium, leadership again revealed itself. In that confined space, with everything at stake, Mané urged his teammates to return to the field. Walking away would not reverse decisions already taken. It would only surrender the match to controversy and diminish the values they carried as representatives of their nation.

They listened. They returned. Not because he was the loudest voice, but because he was the most trusted one.

When the penalty was taken, Edouard Mendy stood firm. He saved it. Moments later, he pointed to the sky, a gesture many interpreted as a reminder that justice ultimately lies beyond manipulation, intimidation, or advantage gained through unfairness.

Senegal returned to the pitch not with rage, but with resolve. They completed the match. They won the tournament. History will record the trophy. Leadership will remember the moment in the tunnel.

These episodes reveal something essential about leadership. Leadership is not only about driving others forward; sometimes it is about holding them back. It is about calming celebration when focus is required, and steadying anger when judgment is at risk.

What made Mané’s leadership effective was not his status alone. His influence flowed from example. When he spoke, it was not to dominate, but to guide.

There is a lesson here far beyond football. In public service, in institutions, in families, and in national life, leadership is often tested not when things are easy, but when emotions run high and decisions are clouded.

Leadership, at its core, is responsibility before recognition. It is the understanding that how you win matters as much as whether you win.

Sadio Mané’s conduct during that tournament reminds us that true leadership is not defined by the loudest voice in the room, but by the steadiness of the one who understands what is at stake and acts accordingly.