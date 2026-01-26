YOUTHS DEMAND EXPLANATIONS AS ‘UNEMPLOYMENT’ FUELS IRREGULAR MIGRATION

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

At a town hall meeting in Kerewan NBR, youth leaders and community representatives across the region pressured the minister of youth and sports Bakary Badjie to explain impacts of youth-led initiatives under his ministry as perceived high unemployment rates fueling irregular migration affects the region.

Minister Badjie, accompanied by senior officials from the ministry’s satellite institutions, is on a week-long nationwide town hall meetings with regional authorities and young people across the country.

The engagement forms part of the ministry’s strategic efforts to strengthen direct interaction with young people and key stakeholders on national development programmes.

The meetings organised with cabinet directives aimed to promote inclusive dialogue with young people and authorities at regional and community levels.

It provides a platform for direct youth engagement, allowing open discussions on key national development programs, policies, and initiatives aimed at empowering young people through socio-economic development.

The town hall meeting at the Governor’s Office in Kerewan was attended by youth representatives from various communities, alongside elders and security officials. .

The discussions were marked by deep concerns, as youths highlighted persistent challenges facing the country’s largest demographic, calling for stronger policies, expanded opportunities, and inclusive development.

Issues raised at the forum reflected growing anxieties about the future of young people concerns that demanded coordinated and robust interventions from government and development partners.

Hon Bakary Badjie, described the town hall meeting as a very important platform for dialogue, it allows government to directly engage with youths and key stakeholders across the region.

“The testimony of a young welder who now employs 15 people as a clear evidence of the impact of skills development programmes,” he said.

Minister Badjie, also urged the youth to remain peaceful, channel grievances through dialogue, and steer clear of the dangers of irregular migration, emphasising that government-supported education, technical training, and free youth programmes provided real opportunities for success right at home.

Lamin Sima, the Regional Youth Coordinator of North Bank Region, who also described the town hall meeting as an important platform for them to meet and discuss some pressing issues with the ministry.

The tour kicked off in Nuimi Berending, where the minister and his entourage made a brief stop to engage Modou Jallow, a beneficiary of the National Empowerment Development Initiative and the GIRAV Project, supported through the Ministry of Youth and Sports. He is engaged in animal husbandry and other life change initiatives.

From Berending, the minister and his delegation proceeded to Nuimi Lamin, where excitement filled the air as community members gathered in anticipation of the visit.

Minister Badjie and his team also inspected the community’s sandy football field, where MoYSE funded a perimeter fencing project of D500,000.

Hon Badjie told the villagers that he expects the project to be completed in the next few months.

Alieu Darboe, the chairman of Niumi Lamin Sports Committee, assured the ministry that the project would soon be done.

Mustapha Cham, the chairman for Upper Niumi Sports Committee said they are always very happy to welcome such gatherings in their communities because such developments are all they need as a community.

Also speaking, Hon Omar Darboe, the NAM for Upper Niumi, expressed delight at the meeting and welcomed the project.