Let’s look back on 2023, shall we?

This year, 2023, is ending soon and it is important to reflect on the past twelve months before we welcome a new year. It wasn’t a smooth-sailing year at all. The Gambia had challenges which almost threw us on the brink and only our collective resilience and love for the country saved us.

The year was characterised with profound loss of human life as the nation mourned vice president Badara Joof, legendary politician Omar Jallow, and hundreds of young Gambians who perished in the high seas and the deserts in search of a better life elsewhere. Back-way remains a scar on our conscience.

The AKI disaster—which started last year— killed over 70 Gambian children and the families yearn for justice. It is a huge failure on the part of the government to continue dragging its feet on compensation while the case slowly dies in court and the culprits walk free. However, it is commendable to see robust actions in ensuring stricter drug import regulations in order to avoid the tragedy.

The biggest threat to The Gambia’s development is corruption. For years, public funds meant to have tangible effects on the lives of taxpayers have been stolen and embezzled with little or no consequence. The only successful prosecution for corruption was Dr Bamba Banja. It is also gratifying to see government prosecuting senior officials at the Ministry of Health for graft. The government should understand that fighting corruption requires not just laws but strong institutions. Indeed, the government should strength the National Audit Office and implement recommendations of prosecution.

The National Assembly should also have some teeth to bite in the fight against graft as it is the perfect independent institution that could actually have an impact if it does more than just review financial statements of public enterprises. Yes, the newly passed Anti-Corruption Bill, which had gathered dust in the Assembly records for nearly five years, will help in establishing the needed legislation and power to fight graft. Hopefully, people with integrity and courage will sit on the commission if we are to have any chance in defeating corruption.

We equally commend the government and the National Assembly for passing the Victims Reparations Bill which, like the Anti-Corruption Bill, came almost too late as the Jammeh victims continue to succumb to the inhumane treatments metted out to them. OJ died, Nogoi Njie died, Sukai Dahaba died and others, while those still alive continue to suffer and bear scars without compensation. The reparations fund must to be created as soon as possible so that the victims will start receiving monetary compensation to access proper healthcare.

On the positive side, the government has done remarkably well in infrastructure development with good roads and bridges which boosts trade and economic growth. But our debt issue remains and the government ought to curb borrowing. The president himself said it is unsustainable to be entirely reliant on donor aid and loans to develop. We hope he will make good on his promise of broadening our tax base and aggressively collect tax to fund development projects and cut the excesses.

We call on every Gambian and those resident in The Gambia to join efforts and move this country forward. It is our responsibility, not anyone else’s. Happy New Year to everyone from The Standard Newspaper family!