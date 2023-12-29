CITATION FOR THE AWARD OF ‘GAMBIAN OF THE YEAR’ 2023

- Advertisement -

TO MR YANKUBA DARBOE COMMISSIONER GENERAL GAMBIA REVENUE AUTHORITY

ON 28TH DECEMBER AT OCEAN BAY HOTEL, BAKAU, THE GAMBIA

BY The Standard Newspaper

Since 1992 when it was initiated by The Gambia News & Report Magazine published by Swaebou Conateh, of blessed memory, the Gambian of The Year Award has been given to a Gambian, who in the estimation of the Awards Committee, has done the most for the public good, over the preceding 12 months.

In this 2023 Year of Our Lord, The Standard newspaper, which has been presenting the Awards since 2020, has selected Mr Yankuba Darboe, Commissioner General of Gambia Revenue Authority, as the Winner of Gambian of The Year Award, 2023.

The Gambia Revenue Authority is the nation’s principal tax collecting agency and as such, serves as the oil that lubricates the engine of the government and the state at large. The negative or positive performance of the Authority in the execution of its core mandate of collecting taxes has direct impact on all sectors of the government and the progress or regress of the state.

Since taking over the helm as Commissioner General of this critical institution in 2015, Mr Yankuba Darboe has transformed the Gambia Revenue Authority by reforming its operational ethos and digitalising systems and processes; recruiting highly qualified personnel and developing capacity; raising the corporate profile and changing perceptions about the agency and its personnel; and most significantly, meeting and surpassing the collection targets set by the government year in, year out.

Mr Yankuba Darboe has led by example and proved himself as an effective administrator, inspiring motivator and intelligent leader who communicates well and has creative ideas, which he is able to see through to completion. He has set a good example of reliability, dependability and commitment, and is, therefore without question, a most deserving recipient of this award.

As in the case of some previous winners, the Award is not only a recognition of the celebrant, Mr Yankuba Darboe’s personal achievements and contribution to the common good over the past year, but also an encouragement to his team and staff at the Gambia Revenue Authority and other servants of the state to rededicate themselves, heart and soul, to the onerous task of propelling the ship of the Gambian state to safe shores and work towards ensuring that the dignity of all citizens and residents is respected, and all Gambians availed the opportunity to realise their full potential.

On this note, The Standard newspaper hereby confers on

Mr Yankuba Darboe, Commissioner General of Gambia Revenue Authority, the GAMBIAN OF THE YEAR AWARD, 2023.

Congratulations Mr Darboe.