Letter to the new UK Tory party leaderin regards to the Justice system

By Maria M

Dear Kemi Badenoch,

Congratulations on your UK Tory-party leadership win today! I presume your sights are now axiomatically set on the Prime Ministerial position one day, to be followed by a “Lottery win” of unimaginable monetary wealth and moral poverty for yourself and your family. For that to materialize, turning a blind eye is the operative phrase, as Theresa May and Liz truss, and many other both female and male Western Presidents and PMs, Cabinet ministers etc of all political parties, have unashamedly evidenced?

Also, as the first black woman in charge of a major political party, you are joining the frantic race of being “the first”, like portrayed in this campaigning Youtube video by an abuser mother (one of millions in the West), ” The Real Western Women’s/ Children’s/Human rights)

The Real Western Women’s/Children’s/ Human rights, but does it, for a human being with conscience and morals, or with belief in God, constitute true success? Is such an achievement of being surrounded by the deafening pleas for help by streams of tortured souls with noise-blocking headphones on one’s head, an achievement indeed?

I would like to remind you of your celebratory speech “To be heard, we have to be honest, honest that we made mistakes…honest that we let standards slip. The time has come to tell the truth. To stand up for our principles…to reset our thinking”. You also mentioned holding Labour to account… yet leaders of all the parties have all collectively turned a blind eye to the lack of Justice system, which is for a country, being like a car shell with only 2, and those are flat-tyred, wheels.

Judging by your inaugural speech, does today’s win mean that you will explain to the country why you have turned a blind eye to the horrific abuses of battered mothers and children, and good, family-orientated fathers, in secret family courts that seem to be run some by totally anarchic and God and children-hating, ruthless, sadistic despots who are rumoured to take bribe in exchange for child custody to be given to abusers who never gave a damn about them in the first place? Despots rumoured for a long time to operate within a network of corrupt rackets of duplicitous, scheming and ruthless barristers, solicitors, judges, CAFCASS/GAL officers and social workers, who, emboldened by total lack of any oversight and laws they should be obliged to adhere to, eagerly deprive good parents of basic human rights? Legal abusers who systemically destroy the family unit, the very foundations of our being and the society itself, and promote and reward extreme marital promiscuity from the start of marriage and child conception as, many believe, they abuse their own young families that way -the stand-out hallmark of sociopathy?

You seem to have always readily ignored the atrocities of the unaccountable despots who are subject to NO genuine complaints procedures, who have managed to, apparently, get almost all of the brave whistleblowers sacked, who use battered mothers’ bond with their children to threaten and intimidate those distraught victims against speaking out, who take children into Care often on fabricated “expert” reports and the mountains of perjury by the favoured party and fellow colleagues who are meant to fight crime and not be corrupt criminals themselves? You have turned a blind eye to the legal staff who have been STEALING divorce settlements (thought to be due to them taking large chunks of it in bribe from the underhand abusers) from battered, often foreign, mothers and children by ordering them to sign off the money they are legally entitled to after years of abuse or they may never see their young children again? Just like it happened to my baby and me, and tens of thousands of others, allegedly, yet I have not been even allowed to know the name of that so-called Scum barrister who did that to us that day. Almost everything I was legally entitled to was stolen from me in the very confined of the court meters away from the courtroom and I was then ordered to shut up, even by the High court President Mark Potter. Why? How can that be allowed to happen in a country that purports to be a “democracy”? The poorest, beset by tragedies, misfortune, illnesses, lack of support and open doors, are punished for earning £100 extra than designated, yet these people have each stolen tens or hundreds of thousands, I hear in some cases £1m+, of OUR money in courts themselves and got away with it.

You’ve turned a blind eye to court staff being freely allowed to fabricate judgements, reports and documents and get away with it no matter what evidence, or a huge pile with it, like in my case, is presented? CAFCASS managers and top judges in High court look at those piles of evidence and instead of punishing the perjurers destroy you again and warn you to keep your mouth shut or you will be destroyed by them even further, even though you are already hardly clinging onto life, and they know it. They push you into suicide. Reason – being a devoted, responsible parent, telling the truth under oath and being monogamous…

The fact that even the police are strictly NOT ALLOWED to act when presented with 50-100+ pieces of evidence for perjury on an industrial scale per case, as are not some great, but lower-court judges of conscience and true professionalism, as the worst of the worst hold everyone is their hands, just like in all the historical crimes against humanity, is sickening. You’ve turned a blind eye to the practice of court orders that have abruptly removed young children from their devoted mothers and, despite being warned of the truth about the abusers, placed them with them, some of whom then raped, tortured and killed those innocent children, yet neither the mothers have been allowed to speak out, nor are the media allowed to mention the court personnel who ultimately caused such child suffering and annihilation, basically cowardly perpetuating the injustice and voicelessness?

Like all the top politicians in the last several decades, you’ve turned a blind eye to the withdrawal of all major international human rights in the institutions that are feudally owned by a small elite-underclass group of people who seem to rub hands at the lack of their accountability and the public sentiment of not being protected from abuse (especially psychological) and crime, and look upon everyone else beneath them as upon their inferiors and with profound disdain, which they may feel justifies the torture and plundering of us peasants?

Nothing reflects such viewpoint ,and the feared mentality of the ruling elite, better than the infamous case of Dr Jake Low-Beer, a man from a very powerful family with top, likely due to the connections, positions in the UK and in many global institutions, who has been pretending to be a standard sperm donor, just to play nefarious games with an enormous number of women, the spouses of some of them, and his own children. He has been siring children, mainly through sex, and some believe somehow unlimited use of fertility clinics despite being blocked from them, for 20+ years, just to call the posh ones (and, apparently, whose mothers agree to meet his sexual needs too, in exchange) into his family for “love and bonding (his own words) (and maybe one day top powerful and lucrative global jobs utilizing the connections his family has???,many believe) while firmly rejecting, lying to, abusing and deliberately scarring those he, and it is believed some of his humanitarian family, deem of not being on the par class-wise to them hence the destruction of them is not treated as worth noting. And yes, you know that Jake Low-Beer cannot even be sued by his victims as all evidence against him in CMS, even courts seems to be ripped up and, according to many journalists who have tried to stop him, “judges protect him”. The fact that he, and possibly his top UN executive a brother and whoever else in their family . many of whom work in global policies pertaining to children’s/human rights, may have been covertly taking part in this segregation, seems to think that it is normal to discriminate against children who are their own flesh and blood and harm those they deem beneath them is alarming, to say the least, yet the likes of such people seem to own the courts.

So, we are owned by the elite underclass and you keep quiet? Or would you be able to reach your heights without doing that as they own the country regardless of who wins as they create detailed rules for us, yet breach them on a massive scale themselves?

Are you going to lift your hands up and tell us why you have been ignoring the thousands of mothers beaten into a pulp yet whose medical records for their injuries were deliberately ignored by the courts and child custody given to the batterers,(similar to my case where the letters from police, my abuser’s employer, two GPs, the social services etc were all ignored and easily proven lying under oath by our abuser and some appalling judges (one of whom was a criminal-court judge, not family, and never ,apparently, even worked in our town) and the corrupt, overtly xenophobic CAFCASS officer (who, I then learnt, lied on oath and destroyed other abused mums in town too) steadfastly encouraged by the main judge- Serota, abusers most of whom then dumped the young children on anyone they could as they had no interest in them, as always- hence the family destruction to start with? BTW, a man with that rare Serota surname seems to be in charge of the BBC vetoing what information is broadcast, if I am not mistaken, and another one, with a private interior design company provides UK courts, schools, hospitals with furniture, if I am also not mistaken, so Serotas are doing amazingly, if they are related to the judge whose shocking judging destroyed my son and my lives for good and back then caused that we did not have money for the basics, like good food and heating.

Not to mention Baroness Hale who was in charge of the family-court legislations for almost a decade and who reached the top throne for such egos, the Supreme court, on the back of ignoring the laments for help of hundreds of thousands of us and whose daughter is now about to become a dame while many of our children abused in family courts while she was in charge have serious mental health problems and are consequently addicts, education drop-outs or have even committed suicide. Is that the kind of success anyone should aspire to? And she seems to mock God…Obviously they want to play gods over us.

Why have you ignored the so-called HARUNA men (I understand it is a Nigerian term for child sprayers, the likes of whom are revered in the West today)? Will you explain to the public why you, alongside all the other top politicians, have turned a blind eye to the large number of suicides by good, family-loving parents annihilated in family courts with their grieving families strictly gagged and ignored by the media, the watchdogs of the democracy they lie exists, some families gagged for decades now? The fact that we have no right to religion, no right to monogamy and to our own bodies, the right to making informed decisions on who we marry and are intimate with, but that deviancies of mendacious sociopaths are being imposed upon us, on our bodies and lives, as normal is beyond wrong!

The way you love your children, many of us love ours. Not all as sociopaths, narcissists etc, have no capacity to love anyone more than themselves yet fanatically crave for power, but many do love their children. So, what are you going to do regarding the lack of justice system pangs of which permeate every pore of our lives and fill us with dread and fear? About the lack of basic human/children’s rights, lack of the right to free speech, the right of the victims, the right of the journalists who want to be proper journalists and of the legal staff with integrity and conscience to speak out yet cannot?

You winning the contest was easy, but with it should come the hard part – responsibility to serve the people who expect guts and righteousness from you, the PM and all other politicians. Many of the judges, plainly, cannot judge for dear life as a good judge does not become a good judge through legal education, especially as they are subject to no accountability, character -integrity metrics or any supervision, but a good judge is born a good judge and, unfortunately, prince or a pauper, someone inherently deficient in basic decency, morality and ethics, is a hopeless case who should not come near a court, let alone be allowed to make life-changing decisions on others.

Regards,

Maria